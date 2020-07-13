Wanda Fay Hendon, age 49, died July 11, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah.

She was born April 4, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas Marrion Simpson and Edna Fay Cordell.

Wanda married Donald Andrew Hendson in Dunlap, Tennessee on December 24, 1989.

Born in Chicago, she lived in several places throughout her life. As a child she lived in Arkansas and Tennessee. Later in her life she lived in Montana and then in Utah.

Wanda earned a Doctorate Degree at the University of Alabama in marketing and business. She had an IQ of 168, and was offered a membership from Mensa, a high IQ society. At the age of 8 she was teaching adults to learn to read through the Tennessee education system.

She was a member of the Voice of the Martyrs, an American nondenominational ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Matthew; and brother, Tommy.

