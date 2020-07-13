May 4, 1995 – July 6, 2020 (age 25)

Zachery Taylor Gregory, big brother and favorite sibling of Joshua and Abigail Gregory, passed away on July 6, 2020.

Zach was born May 4, 1995 in Sandy, Utah. Although it was clear his life would be different from the norm, sage advice given to his parents during the first few months after his birth was to keep dreaming for him. His parents would become his greatest advocates and give him a voice.

Zach lived an impressive life for 25 years, that included many complications and challenges. From the very beginning Zach was like an onion with no instruction book; each of his layers revealing yet another mystery and establishing a new kind of normal. This set a tone of patience, understanding, and acceptance that carried throughout his life.

Zach found joy in the simplest of things; car rides with a destination, balloons, marshmallows, chocolate, and fuzzy blankets. His joy was highly contagious and even though nonverbal he mastered the knack of sharing his bliss and had a way of drawing everyone into his world. His joyfulness allowed his family to meet people that would become lifelong friends and helped all to appreciate the simple things in life. His laughter would light up the room, while his stubbornness was ever present in getting what he wanted.

Zach attended Hartvigsen School in Granite School District for 15 years, where they helped in connecting him to his environment and celebrate his own unique milestones. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be sent to “his” school to help purchase needed sensory and adaptive equipment in Zach’s honor. Please include that donation is on behalf of Zachery Gregory and is for Hartvigsen School. Gifts can be made directly to the Granite Education Foundation, 2500 South State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84115.

The words “thank you” fail to convey the gratitude to each person that contributed to his life; his doctors, specialists, care givers, teachers, mentors, family, extended family and friends. A special thank you and love is extended to his host mom, Tupou “Bo” Sofele, for her tender care and compassion that she provided to him for the past 2 years.

A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Cache Valley. In addition to his siblings, Zach is survived by his parents, mother and step-father Tiffiny Gregory-Hanks and Monte Hanks, and father and step-mother Lee Gregory and Denise Anderson, grandparents Ray and Anna Gregory and Lynn and Luann Cole as well as a host of other friends and relatives.

