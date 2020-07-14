Another death reported in BRHD, 10 more deaths statewide

Utah State University Research Assistant Professor Dr. Brett Hurst is involved in research studies being done at USU to find a cure for COVID-19. Image courtesy of Utah State University

LOGAN – The COVID-19 deaths of 10 Utahns were part of the Utah Department of Health’s Tuesday report. Six of them were in San Juan County following an outbreak at a long term care facility there.

The Bear River Health Department reported the fourth death in the district, the third in Cache County. A female over the age 60 was a resident of a long term care facility and was not hospitalized when she died.

Also, 448 new positive COVID-19 cases in Utah Tuesday is 419 fewer than the record-setting 867 cases four days ago and it is the fourth straight day of declining numbers.

The Bear River Health Department’s Tuesday numbers indicate seven new cases in the Bear River Health District Tuesday (six in Cache County and one in Box Elder County).

To date, 1,898 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,656 in Cache County and 238 in Box Elder County with four in Rich County.

Among the district’s 1,880 positives, 1,429 are termed “recovered”, 1,316 in Cache County, 110 in Box Elder and three in Rich County.

There are still six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, four in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

With Tuesday’s new numbers from the Utah Department of Health the caseload during four months of the pandemic grew to 30,478. Also, with 6,186 new tests since yesterday the new grand total is 424,521 lab tests.

Tuesday there are 176 Utahns currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the are 1,850. There were 32 new hospitalizations Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s state numbers included, it has been 48 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There are 18,111 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 11,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths in the state. There are still 32 positive tests in Franklin County with two positives in Bear Lake County and now seven in Oneida County.