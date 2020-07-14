Fire damages home in Island Neighborhood

House fire at 71 Riverside Dr. in Logan, Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020 (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — Fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire Tuesday but not before it caused significant damage. The blaze was reported at 1 p.m. near 71 Riverside Drive in the Island Neighborhood.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the fire appears to have started on the back patio of the home and spread fast.

“Upon arrival, crews had fire on the back deck area of the structure,” said Humphreys. “The fire was spreading quickly into the roof and the attic of the structure.

“Fire crews were able to establish a water supply quickly and mount an attack on the fire, and get the fire stopped.”

Flames spread quickly through the attic, breaching the roof in several spots. The fire was completely extinguished within 30 minutes.

Humphreys explained the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Witnesses stated the fire was first seen on the deck of the structure that then spread into the attic and roof of the building.”

None of the home’s occupants were injured in the fire.

Humphreys said crews from Logan and North Logan responded to the blaze. Because of the hot temperatures, they continued to rotate personnel to keep fire fighters from overheating.

“This time of the year, heat stress is always something that we are concerned about with our firefighters. There were no injuries to them or civilians.”

Heat from the fire also melted the siding on a detached garage. The fire did not spread to any other structures.

