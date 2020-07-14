Mendon man pleads guilty to damaging parent’s home and trying to bite deputies

Booking photo for Roger D. Campbell (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Mendon man has confessed to a domestic dispute in May when he threatened his parents and damaged their home. Roger D. Campbell was transferred back to prison for violating his parole on an earlier conviction.

Campbell participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from prison. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three misdemeanors.

On May 2, Campbell’s parents called 911 reporting he was out of control after becoming intoxicated and over-medicated on anti-psychotic medication. He was belligerent, defiant and had thrown a wooden sculpture through a window of the home.

When Cache County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Campbell asleep in the house and approximately 30 empty beer cans on a table. Shortly after, he woke up and was agitated with law enforcement. He became more aggressive, as they tried to place him into the back of a patrol truck. At one point, he attempted to bite two of the deputies and head-butt them.

During Tuesday’s hearing, public defender Joseph Saxton said Campbell understands what he did was wrong. They were trying to correct the matter by accepting the plea deal.

Campbell admitted his guilt and asked the court to be sentenced immediately. He said he was drunk and unruly at the time of the incident but couldn’t remember much of what happened.

Campbell also explained he will likely remain in prison for another year for violating his parole.

Judge Thomas Willmore gave Campbell credit for the 73 days that had already been served previously. He ordered him to remain in prison and wished him luck.

