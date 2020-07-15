Avalon Baird Allen, 98, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.

She was born in Ioka, Utah, on May 7, 1922, the sixth child of Walter and Amelia Tree Baird. At the age of nine the family moved back to Ogden, Utah. Avalon graduated from Ogden High School in 1940.

She met her future husband at the Bertha Roller Rink in 1941. They were married on February 23, 1944, while Kenneth was on leave from the Army. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on July 17, 1957 with their three sons present.

Kenneth and Avalon enjoyed vacationing while raising their three sons including trips to Yellowstone, Disneyland, Grand Canyon, San Francisco, building of the Glen Canyon Dam, the Flaming Gorge Dam, and many more camping and fishing trips. Kenneth passed away on April 11, 2002.

Avalon was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions.

She was a member of Good Sam’s Club and Over the Hill Travel Club. She enjoyed square dancing, needle point and embroidery. Most of all she treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Avalon also enjoyed volunteering at Ogden Regional Hospital and for the America Red Cross.

Avalon is survived by her sons, Douglas (Marcia) of Washington Terrace, Utah and Brent (Nedra) of Pleasant View, Utah; grandchildren, Amy Allen of Salt Lake City, Utah; Mona (Gary) Vigil of Washington Terrace, Utah; Natalie (Scott) Evans of Poway, California; April (Ryan) Bosworth of Smithfield, Utah; Crystal (Jacob) Kearl of Willard, Utah; Becky (Mike) of Fruit Heights, Utah; Heather (Matthew) of Smithfield, Utah; Emily (Andrew) Ozmun of North Ogden, Utah; Daniel (Ashley) of Layton, Utah and Eric Allen of Logan, Utah; and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, David; parents, brothers, and sisters.

Family services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. The family has asked that those attending wear a mask.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.