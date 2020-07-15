March 5, 1936 March 5, 1936

July 10, 2020

Cheryle Mousley Gamble, died at home on July 10, 2020.

She was born March, 6 1936 to Milton (Jay) and Mary (Mame) Turner Mousley in Bluffdale, Utah. She attended Riverton Elementary and Jr. High and Jordon High School.

She married Jim Gamble in 1956 later solemnized in Salt Lake Temple. They lived for over 40 years in Farmington, Utah then moved to Malad, Idaho in 2007.

She is survived by her 5 children; Nedra (Ed) Parrott, Ben, Miki, Cody (Darla) Gamble, Mike (Jill) Gamble. She has 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, and two sisters; Dora Dean Palmer and Mary Gaye Leffler.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00am in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North in Malad. Idaho. There will be a family gathering from 10:00 – 11:00am prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the The Church of Jesus Christ Missionary fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.