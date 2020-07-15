County Council proclaims day of prayer amid pandemic

The Cache County Council has proclaimed a day of prayer on July 19 seeking "healing, comfort, wisdom and deliverance" in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The proclamation, approved by the council members on Tuesday, July 14, cited the precedent of President Abraham Lincoln calling for a national day of prayer in the midst of the darkest days of the U.S. Civil War and President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 reminder to Americans to “… turn back to the oldest source of wisdom and strength …”

The proclamation also called the coronavirus pandemic “… a distressing time with suffering from sickness, death, anxiety, hopelessness, loneliness, abuse and loss …” and petitioned for “… the blessings of healing, comfort, wisdom and deliverance” for all county residents and others.

Council chair Karl Ward called that sentiment entirely appropriate at this time and praised the efforts of council member Gina Worthen to draft and solicit sponsors for the proclamation.

The seven members of the county council were supported in making the proclamation by the mayors of nine Cache Valley communities and the five members of the Logan City Council.

Those co-sponsors included Mayor Craig Hidalgo of Clarkston, Mayor Sharidean Flint of Hyde Park, Mayor Stephanie Miller of Hyrum, Mayor Kelly Field of Lewiston, Mayor Ed Buist of Mendon, Mayor Shawn Dustin of Nibley, Mayor John Drew of Providence, Mayor Jeff Young of Richmond and Mayor Jeff Barnes of Smithfield.

Members of the Logan City Council joining in the proclamation were Amy Anderson, Tom Jensen, Jess Banfield, Mark Anderson and Jeannie Simmonds.

Julie Hollist Terrell of the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau also signaled her endorsement of the proclamation.