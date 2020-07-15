Nick Rokich

December 28, 1931 – July 5, 2020 (age 88)

On July 5, 2020 – Big Nick journeyed on. He was born in Garfield, Utah on December 28, 1931 to Paul and Ann Rukavina (Rokich).

His third grade teacher gave him his first rooster, and that one event changed the entire course of his life. Nick was a good student and graduated from Cyprus High School. He attended Utah State University and played football for the Aggie’s for one season before joining the army with five of his “buddies”.

Nick was a born protector and upon joining the military he had a perfect score on the aptitude test. This enabled him to be on the quad-50 machine gun crew where he became a sergeant. He was awarded the bronze star for stopping an enemy attack that came within 50 yards of their position at night.

After he was discharged from the army, he completed his studies and graduated from the U of U in history and government. He became a high-school history teacher. His students kept in touch with him through the years. He also was an insurance broker for Travelers Insurance.

He married Norma Henrie on July 14, 1956. They later divorced but remained life-long friends.

Nick’s love of sporting birds took him to Texas, Southern Utah and eventually to Burley, Idaho. His desire to see the local populations of birds flourish, kept him closely attuned to the situations involving public lands. He wrote an appeal that stalled a land swap for the Declo East Hills. He loved the land and he loved planting trees. He raised pheasants and birds of all kinds. English pointers and field trials were one of his great passions. He went “Full Tilt” with everything he did.

Nick made sure we all knew about the football greats, Joe Montana, the Manning’s etc, he adored football and Notre Dame and couldn’t be spoken to for a few days if they didn’t come through.

He adored kids, especially his greatest hunting partner, Gib, and always said. “No one knows what these children will become.” He was a fantastic teacher and gave his undivided attention. His greatest joys were being with family and his friends. He was magnetic and always looking forward to what the next step was. Tyler Hanssen was one of those people who kept him alive to take those next steps. Nick put so much into those extra years he was granted, and he never called anyone, visiting him in Burley, by any other name than Tyler.

We never saw him pass a stranded motorist and not stop to help, regardless of the snow or other obstacles. The deepest part of him was inspired by nature and kids. He looked for places to give and often remarked, “we know when there’s a need.” Whether he was patty caking it with baby Madison and Trylie, or trying to get into hockey, Nick was never fighting the message “help each other.” He said everything has a purpose.

He always sent cards on Valentines and Christmas. His favorite that he sent was a old church in Kansas that Gib and he had visited. Kandi made it into a Christmas card and he didn’t go a day without commenting on the trip and the church. The last card he wrote said “time doesn’t disappear when we know how love works.”

Now Nick joins his parents, Paul and Ann Rukavina (Rokich), brothers John Rokich, Steve Rokich, Mike Rokich, Paul Rokich, and sister Mary Nadeau. In whose amazing company he finally will rest. Nick is survived by his children Gib (Kandi) Rokich, Nicole (Ron) Benoit and grandchildren Madison Rokich, Tasha and Trylogie Smith, Chancey Hatch, Derick, Nick, Neil, Torrey Benoit. His nieces, and nephews whom he so admired. Glenda and Lisa Hanks, who called him every day, to check on him and he sang all of his unpublished works in response. Not long ago, Lisa Blake wrote Nick a letter “I drive by the trees you planted and they are strong, just like I remember you. You made the world around you better.” Nick Rokich was thankful for the years spent with this entire family everything shared and every chance he had to figure things out, to learn something new. Maybe we can take the best of these with us and lead by his example where ever we go. “You and me can’t carry the world – but we sure are going to give it a LIFT.”

Services will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Avenue & “N” Street, Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday July 19, 2020 at 11:00am. Grave location 1150 East 380 North (Directions – go east at 380 North and 1150 East)

Masks and consistent social distancing needed at the cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Cremation.