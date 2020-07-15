Phyllis (Archibald) Newman of Tremonton, Utah passed away peacefully on Sunday evening July 12, 2020 at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah. She was 93 years old.

Born in Tremonton on November 1, 1926, to the late Parley and Vilate (Hawes) Archibald, she was one of six beautiful children.

She was a graduate of Bear River High School and later married her sweetheart and loving spouse, Ray Stokes Newman in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 12, 1944. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2013.

They raised their three children in Tremonton, Utah where Phyllis worked for Dr. J.K. Tebbs, chair side and at the front desk. When her children were very young, she worked at Cowleys, a clothing and shoe store in Tremonton.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served as a Primary teacher and in the Primary Presidency.

Phyllis was a very talented artist and created very pleasing landscape oil paintings and crocheted afghans as a hobby, all enhanced for sure, by her love of gardening and growing the most beautiful flower gardens you will ever find. She was the best cook as well, and her masterful artistry carried right into satisfying family and friends with a perfect home cooked meal!

Her sweet memories will be cherished and kept alive by her three children, Dixie Lee (Newman) Hess, Kristine Newman and Tommy Ray Newman, her brother Lowell Archibald, sister Connie Parker, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at Our House, Maple Springs, and Primrose Hospice.

A viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah from 9:30 – 10:30am. Graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Bothwell, Utah at 11:00am.

