Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vandalism in Richmond

Smashed vehicle window

RICHMOND — Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding who vandalized more than a dozen vehicles in Richmond.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the incidents are suspected to have occurred late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The damage happened in several places throughout the city and was not isolated to one area.

“About 2 a.m. deputies began receiving reports near the 200 W and 300 S area and also along 100 W,” said Bartschi. “We originally had about 10 vehicles that we were able to recognize that they had either broken windshields or slashed tires. We later had seven more reports made near the 65 W 300 S area.”

Windows in some homes in the areas were also broken out.

Bartschi is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to call investigators.

“We are interested in any citizens who might have doorbell camera footage or any surveillance camera footage, if they can review it and get us anything they might have recorded. They can call the sheriff’s office and speak with our investigators.”

The string of vandalism is a reminder for citizens to lock homes and vehicles. Valuable items should be hidden out of sight, placed in trunks or secured safely inside homes.

Bartschi said it appears most of Tuesday’s night’s victims reported only damage from the vandalism. No valuables were reportedly taken.

“Right now what we have is mostly vandalism. I can’t tell you if we have any items reported stolen. I can say we have some concern about homes that were targeted and one incident where they possible tried to access a garage and a shed. I can’t say they didn’t take anything but most of the people have not reported stolen items.”

Anyone who might have seen any suspicious behavior or have information on this case is asked to call 753-7555.

