State and local district COVID cases in decline

LOGAN – A fifth straight day of declining numbers in Utah’s positive COVID-19 tests left the state with 413 new cases in the report released Wednesday while the Bear River Health Department found just four positives since Tuesday.

After 10 COVID deaths on the Tuesday report there are seven more Wednesday and now 233 Utahns have been lost during the pandemic.

The four new cases in the district are the fewest in 47 days. On May 26, before the numbers began to spike, there were just two positive cases reported in northern Utah.

Two of Wednesday’s new cases were found in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

To date, 1,902 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,658 in Cache County and 240 in Box Elder County with four in Rich County.

Included in the district’s 1,880 positives, 1,444 are termed “recovered”, 1,327 in Cache County, 114 in Box Elder and three in Rich County.

There are still six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, four in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

With Wednesday’s new numbers from the Utah Department of Health, the caseload during four months of the pandemic grew to 30,891. Also, with 7,559 new tests since Tuesday the new grand total is 432,080 lab tests.

Wednesday there are 204 Utahns currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the coronavirus of the are 1,913.

Including the Wednesday numbers, it has been 49 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There are 18,593 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

Idaho’s most recent numbers show there are 11,718 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in the state. There are still 33 positive tests in Franklin County with two positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.