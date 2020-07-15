October 28, 1971 – July 4, 2020 (age 48)

Death came like a thief in the night, stealing a son, brother, husband, dad, and grandpa away from us on July 4, 2020. This year’s Independence Day was one for Sterling as well; freeing his tormented body from the monster within named Huntington’s disease.

Sterling Glen Roche was born in Brigham City, Utah, on October 28, 1971, the son of Lorin Francis and Mary Ann Bruderer Roche.

He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1990; served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cleveland, Ohio; and attended Universal Technology School in Phoenix, Arizona, from where he graduated with honors in 1994. Sterling started his dream job shortly after at Arnold Machinery and stayed with them for more than 25 years.

Sterling married his friend, Shelly Blanchard, on March 13, 1999, and became a loving dad to three beautiful children in the process: Tori, Tristan, and Aubree. In 2003, they gained another daughter, Melissa, and in 2005, he rounded out his motley crew with the arrival of his youngest son, Samuel.

Sterling lived in North Ogden. He enjoyed mechanics, hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, camping, and the outdoors in general. Not to be rivaled was his love of NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt Sr.). And we can’t leave out his devotion to the Rams NFL football team. His fudge-making skills were out of this world! Attending his son’s football games and playing with his grandbabies were the highlights of his life.

Sterling lived the cowboy motto of being a hard worker, constantly looking for someone he could serve, and always with a huge smile. He was our beloved leftie, his amazingly tight hugs and sense of humor could brighten anyone’s day, and his gift of patience was a blessing to us all.

He is survived by his parents, his spouse, and his children; also by his nine adored grandchildren, his three sisters, a brother-in-law, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sterling was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents: Glen and Lucille Roche and Alma and Jean Bruderer, and his brother, Jeffery Roche.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah. The family asks that attendees please come dressed in fun, colorful attire suitable for celebrating Sterling’s life. They especially encourage cowboy, NFL, or NASCAR clothing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the name of Sterling Roche to The Huntington’s Disease Foundation, your local or national suicide prevention organization or to The Quinn Project.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at SRocheCondolences@hotmail.com.