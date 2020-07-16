County fair and rodeo to proceed minus carnival

Due to the coronavirus, the 141st Cache County Fair and Rodeo will be held Aug. 5 to 8 without the usual carnival rides and attractions

CACHE COUNTY – The 141st Cache County Fair and Rodeo will be held minus one traditional attraction in early August.

Event organizers confirmed Thursday that there will be no carnival rides set up at the county fairground during the four-day event from Wednesday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 8.

County Executive Craig Buttars had warned members of the Cache County Council on Tuesday that cancellation of the carnival portion of the event was likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the cancellation of similar and subsequent events in northern Utah and Idaho, the contractor who normally provides the carnival rides can no longer financially afford to participate in the Cache County Fair.

While speaking to council members, Buttars also clarified that the Bear River Health Department has neither approved nor endorsed the 141st Cache County Fair and Rodeo. The executive stressed that the decision to go ahead with the fair and rodeo was made by jointly by county officials and the event organizers.

“We do not require the approval of BRHD to hold this event,” Buttars explained, “… their role will be merely to help us meet statewide guidelines for public gatherings.”

The annual event will kick off with the first night of the PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the county fairgrounds, located at 490 South, 500 West in Logan. Rodeo events will continue nightly through Saturday, Aug. 8.

Fair events will begin on Thursday, Aug. 6, including vendor booths, local entertainment and the band Little Texas performing on Saturday evening.

Seating for the rodeo will be limited to ensure adequate social distancing and people attending the fair are encouraged to wear face masks.