Local charter school gets big financial boost

LOGAN – The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery learned they would be getting a big financial investment this week. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), through its Rural Development program, announced that they were investing $7.4 million into the K-6 charter school in Providence. The loan will be used by the school to purchase their building and make it possible for more expansion as their service grows.

“Access to education is access to an essential service,” USDA Rural Development Utah State Director Randy Parker said in a release. “Today’s investment in the Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery will help the school secure their future, where they can continue to serve the growing young minds of their students and contribute to the prosperity of local families.”

The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery (CCID) is a fairly new charter school that opened in the fall of 2017. The school focuses on hands-on learning opportunities to increase students’ love for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

The USDA announced that they were investing $153 million for 94 projects nationwide. The investments can be used to help build and upgrade schools, public safety facilities, clinics, and libraries. The projects are funded by the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.

These funds allow economies to grow and have more opportunities for jobs in rural areas.

“This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas,” the release added.

The school is offering students the choice for at home learning or in-school instruction for the upcoming academic school year.