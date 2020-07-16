Matthew J. Gilbert, 48, of Idaho Falls, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2020, while hiking in Clark County.

Matt was born August 3, 1971, in American Fork, Utah, to Wesley Morris Gilbert and Ina Mabella Calton Gilbert. When he was five years old, his family moved to Malta, Idaho, where he grew up and attended schools. He graduated from Raft River High School in 1989. He also attended Ricks College.

On September 21, 1990, he married Beverly Sue Swensen in St. Anthony, Idaho. Matt and Beverly made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Matt worked as a Hydrological Technician for US Geological Survey. He worked hard, but played harder, especially with his grandkids.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including Scouts, Young Men’s, as a Counselor in one Bishopric, and as a Ward Clerk in a Single’s Ward at BYU-I. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, photography, camping, four wheeling, and family activities.

Matt is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Beverly Gilbert of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Jordan (Savannah) Gilbert of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Hayden (Janessa) Gilbert of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter, Katrina (Andrew) Jose of Ririe, Idaho; daughter, Jocelyn Gilbert of Idaho Falls, Idaho; parents, Wesley and Ina Gilbert of Burley, Idaho; sister, Janie (Don) Homer of Simpsonville, South Carolina; sister, Margie (Rick) Neff of Malta, Idaho; sister, Vickie (Randy) Seders of Goodyear, Arizona; brother, Wesley (Linda) Gilbert of Woods Cross, Utah; sister, Susan Gilbert of Taylorsville, Utah; sister, Pauline (Owen) Vaughan of Riverton, Utah; sister, Lisa (Jerry) Bankhead of Malta, Idaho; sister, Maryann (Ben) Golightly of Preston, Idaho; sister, Barbara Tew of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Peter (Audra) Gilbert of Malta, Idaho; brother, Sam (Liz) Gilbert of Tremonton, Utah; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Johanna Gilbert, James and Mabel Cox; brother-in-law, David Tew; nephew, Jimmy Golightly; and nieces, Jessica Seders and Holly Homer.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Friday, July 17, 2020, at Iona Cemetery, 4962 East First Street, with Bishop Terry Turner officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 – 8:00pm and Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Idaho Falls, Idaho. For your comfort, please bring a chair and umbrella to the graveside services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.