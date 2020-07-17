Anniversary celebration of women’s suffrage is on again

The "Celebration of a Century, 1920-2020" is now slated for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women's suffrage.

That revised date was announced Tuesday by Cache County Council member Barbara Tidwell, who also serves as co-chair of the Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage 2020 committee.

The local committee’s goal is to highlight 2020 as the Year of the Woman and the 100th anniversary of women’s nationwide right to vote in America.

The local “Celebration of a Century, 1920-2020” event was originally scheduled in late March at the Logan Tabernacle as one of numerous statewide Year of the Woman observances of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.

Committee co-chair Karina Brown said that initial plans were to commemorate that momentous milestone in the struggle for women’s rights with an educational exhibit, a video presentation, music, poetry and storytelling.

Like many other public events, however, the original observance was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

The date of the rescheduled event is an auspicious one, according to Tidwell. That’s because Aug. 26 is being observed as National Women’s Equality Day.

Due to continuing concerns about spreading the coronavirus, Brown said the “Celebration of a Century, 1920-2020” will now be held outdoors on the steps of the Historic Cache County Courthouse. The event’s revised agenda will include guest speakers representing minority groups, a historical speech by Cache County Council member Gina Worthen and an address by President Noelle Cockett of Utah State University.

Following the courthouse gathering at 6:30 p.m., committee member Joyce Kinkead said the event will move to the Utah Theatre on Center Street, where a preview the Public Broadcasting Service documentary video series entitled “Unladylike 2020” will be shown.

Kinkead added that the “Celebration of a Century, 1920-2020” is open to the public, but participants are encouraged to wear face masks and maintain social distancing

The event is being jointly supported by the City of Logan, Cache County, Cache Valley Bank and Utah Public Radio.