March 7, 1960 – July 14, 2020 (age 60)

Dana Lynn Nielsen passed away July 14, 2020 at the age of 60 in Lewiston, Utah. The daughter of LeGrand and Marilyn Nielsen, she was born on March 7, 1960 in Murray, Utah.

Dana loved life; Dana loved people. She could meet a stranger and become best friends with them instantly. She loved to share her passion of singing with numerous others through Smule. She could make up a harmony part at the drop of a hat. Dana has always loved music. She was also an accomplished pianist and song writer.

Dana was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her life. Her greatest calling was that of mother. She loved the time she was able to spend with all her children and adored her grandchildren.

Dana was preceded in death by her son Clint McKell and her brother Larry Nielsen. She is survived by her children Casey McKell (Whitney), Mike McKell, Morgan McKell, Aliana Beecher (Brandon), Nikki DiGirolamo, and Cami Iorg; parents LeGrand and Marilyn Nielsen; sisters Lynette DeGraffenried (John), Brenda Chertkow (Ralph), Lisa Nielsen, Cheri Larsen (Shawn); sister-in-law Leslie Nielsen; and her six grandchildren. And, of course, she is survived by her wonderful companion dog, Frankie.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Lewiston Utah Cemetery for family members.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Cremation.