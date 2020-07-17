Dixie Lee Andrews Windley

Dixie Lee Windley died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in St. George, Utah.

She was born in Logan, Utah on March 7, 1934 to Harold Leland and Virginia Petersen Andrews. She was raised in Providence, Utah.

She often talked about the countless hours she spent with her beloved grandmother, Alice Andrews. Her grandparents played a large part in her formative years and she talked about how she could not wait to be reunited with them.

Dixie graduated from South Cache High School and worked in various jobs until she met and married J.R. Windley. They were blessed with three children. They were later divorced.

Dixie worked for the Division of Family Services for many years and blessed the lives of those she served.

Dixie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various church positions but the one that she genuinely loved and enjoyed was visiting the residents at Providence Assisted Living. She made sure that each one of them received a visit and something special on their birthday.

Dixie loved working out in her yard growing beautiful flowers. She spent numerous hours outside making sure that every weed had been pulled and everything had been watered.

She loved her children and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren when her health allowed. She will always be known as Grandma Dixie to her 10 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Randy Windley, Logan, Utah, Roxanne Butterfield (Blake), St. George, Utah, Rachelle Thornhill, (Eric), Tempe, Arizona, and her brother John (Connie) Andrews, Bullhead City, Arizona.

Graveside services will be held in the Logan Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon.

The family would like to thank Waterfall Assisted Living and Intermountain Healthcare for the care they provided in her last days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at McMillan Mortuary.