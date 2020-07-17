Fire fighters scrambled to fight Hyde Park Canyon Fire

Flames seen coming from the Three Hill Fire in Hyde Park Canyon, Friday, July 17, 2020 (Greg Roper)

HYDE PARK — Fire fighters from around the valley were called to fight a wildland fire in Hyde Park Canyon. The “Three Hill Fire” was first reported by a complainant who called 911 reporting the blaze around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

According to emergency radio traffic, the fire was originally about the size of a football field. Flames spread quickly, fueled by dry grass and strong winds.

Fire fighters reported “extreme fire” activity as the fire continued to move east into the canyon.

The fire has produced a large plum of smoke that is visible throughout the valley. Large flames have also been visible by citizens living along the east bench.

Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said the fire is moving further into the mountains and away from the city.

“The wind is coming from the west and so it is pushing the fire up the canyon,” explained Winn. There are no structures that are threatened at this time. It has probably burned about 20 acres.”

More than 50 fire fighters were paged to work on the fire, including local crews and units from the Bureau of Land Management. A helicopter and airplane are also assisting crews, dropping water and retardant on hot spots.

Winn said crews are getting a control on the fire. As air crews continue more water and retardant drops he’ll have a better idea of containment.

“As of right now, I would dare say that we’re maybe 20 percent contained.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and crews are still investigating. Law enforcement have questioned an individual considered to be a suspect.

Police are asking the public to stay out of the area.

will@cvradio.com