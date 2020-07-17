Logan City School District proposing half-day school to begin academic year

FILE PHOTO - Image courtesy of Dreamstime

LOGAN – On Friday, the Logan City School District unveiled its plan for students to return to school in August. A centerpiece of that plan – which will be discussed at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 21 – is to have students attend a half-day schedule, Monday through Friday.

“Half of the students in the school will attend in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, thereby decreasing the number of students in each class at any given time,” the district’s plan states.

The “soft-opening” phase for all schools in the district will last from August 19 through September 25. The full proposal is available online on the district’s website.

“Schools will consider family dynamics, transportation needs, and the number of students in each class when assigning students to an AM or PM class session.”

The class times for the AM school sessions is being proposed as follows: Ellis Elementary (which will include busing students up to the old Hillcrest Elementary) 7:40 – 9:55 a.m.; Adams, Bridger, Hillcrest, Wilson and Woodruff elementaries from 8:05 – 10:20 a.m.; Mount Logan Middle School from 8:55 – 11:10 a.m.; and Logan High School from 8:10 – 10:25 a.m.

The class times for the PM school sessions is being proposed as follows: Ellis Elementary from 12:05 – 2:25 p.m.; Adams, Bridger, Hillcrest, Wilson and Woodruff elementaries from 12:30 – 2:50 p.m.; Mount Logan Middle School from 1:20 – 3:40 p.m.; and, Logan High School from 12:35 – 2:55 p.m.

Families who choose to not have their child or children participate in face-to-face learning at the schools will have access to online and digital learning opportunities, but they will need to be registered before August 7.

In regards to masks, the district’s plan states “all students and staff will be expected to wear face coverings while at school and on buses, in accordance with Governor Gary Herbert’s mandate. Students who do not wish to wear face coverings at school (due to personal choice, medical need, or disability) may choose to receive their instruction through the LCSD Online system.”

Each student will be provided with two masks by the district. All visitors to any school will also be required to wear masks.

Additionally, each student will be screened at the start of each school day. Their temperature will be checked by teachers in the classroom, who will also perform a basic health screening. Students who have an elevated temperature, or who exhibit any other visible symptoms of COVID-19, will be sent to the office or a designated sick room until a parent or guardian can pick them up.

All visitors will also be required to perform a health screening before entering a building.

Any student absences due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, or quarantine, will not result in penalties for the student. All other attendance expectations will remain in effect.

Regular hand washing and sanitizing will be emphasized throughout the district. All students will be asked to have their own personal pencil, scissors, crayons, etc. In the event that it is not possible for all students to have their own personal equipment, students will be taught to clean and sanitize equipment after each use. Each classroom will be cleaned and sanitized at the end of each classroom session. Electrostatic sprayers will be used by school custodians to sanitize all common areas and classrooms at the end of each school day.

When it comes to school lunch, meals will be provided at each school and served in the cafeteria. Tables will be arranged in a way to promote social distancing, meaning students will all face the same direction and sit 4-6 feet apart from each other.

The district is also addressing what the scenarios might look like if someone in a school tests positive for the coronavirus.

“If a student or member of the school staff tests positive for COVID-19 and it is established that close interaction only occurred with a small group of peers, only those peers will be required to quarantine. If the group is larger, or protective measures have not been consistently followed (i.e. the wearing of face coverings) then the individuals of the group may be required to quarantine. It may not immediately default to an entire class being quarantined because one individual in the class tests positive for COVID-19.”

The district says it will continue to work closely with the Bear River Health Department and the Board of Education to determine when to return to a full-day, face-to-face school schedule.