Malouf joins Little Lambs Foundation for Kids for a virtual auction going on now

Its called the Taste of Summer fundraiser. It’s an auction for Little Lambs Foundation for Kids with some amazing items that you can bid on provided by the Malouf Foundation. Of course this year, the coronavirus pandemic has changed things so the auction has adjusted by going virtual. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Shelly Nazer, the director and fundraising coordinator told us what is available.

“Our Taste of Summer fundraiser has gone virtual, you won’t want to miss this auction. We have some amazing items including outdoor grills, a trampoline, a Malouf mattress, handmade quilts, a treadmill, home décor, clothing, food and entertainment gift certificates and so much more,” said Nazer.

The auction is ongoing until Saturday night at 8p.m. The Little Lambs center in Logan is just off of 1000 West. The address is at 1125 West 400 North, suite 200 in Logan. Nazer talked about what Little Lambs does for the community.

“With the help of the community, Little Lambs Foundation for Kids provides diapers and baby supplies to low income families and comfort kits to children who are placed in foster care, entering emergency shelters and escaping domestic violence. So 100 per cent of these proceeds will benefit these children and families because together we can make a difference by providing hands-on resources to those in desperate need throughout the entire state of Utah, but specifically here in Cache Valley.”

She said locally they have been doing a lot to provide for families affected by job loss because of the pandemic. To bid on an item go to auctions-dot-malouf foundation-dot-org. You can join the auction with the access code LITTLE LAMBS 20.