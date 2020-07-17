State announces an increase of 727 COVID-19 cases in Friday report

FILE - Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department Friday, July 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah has reported more than 28,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Case counts have more than doubled since mid-May after state leaders allowed some businesses to reopen. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – The Center for Public Integrity has reportedly prepared a so far unpublished document for the White House coronavirus task force recommending that 18 states in the coronavirus red zone rollback reopening measures in face of surging cases.

Utah is one of those states that in the last week has reported not only new cases above 100 per 100,000 population but also test positivity results above 10 percent.

The document was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

Gov. Gary Herbert responded that the White House sends regular reports on Utah’s COVID-19 status.

“Their data seems to correspond well with our own data and we appreciate their suggestions.”

At the same time the Utah Department of Health announced an increase of 727 COVID-19 cases Friday.

And the Bear River Health Department’s daily report found 47 new positive cases in the district with 35 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County.

To date, 1,872 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,620 in Cache County and 247 in Box Elder County with four in Rich County.

There are still six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, four in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

Friday there are 198 Utahns currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the coronavirus of the are 1,984.

There are 19,862 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

As of Friday 32,572 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of pandemic.

One new death was included in the Friday report and now 235 Utahns have been taken by the disease.

Idaho’s most recent numbers show there are 13,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths in the state. There are still 34 positive tests in Franklin County with two positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.