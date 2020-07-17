Utah faces biggest challenges with crowded classrooms

UTAH – Utah was recently ranked as the number one state for the most crowded classrooms in the nation. Utah’s elementary class size is an average of 24.2 students per classroom while the secondary class size is at 29 students. The average class size for the schools in Utah is about 26.6 students.

The challenge of keeping students 6 feet apart (the distance that is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is greater in Utah with it’s large class sizes.

The website Zippia looked into states where teachers have the most students. They used the data from the National Center For Education Statistics. For elementary schools, they selected the average class size for teachers. For the secondary schools, they selected the average class sizes for teachers in departmentalized instruction. The data from these schools were then averaged for the average state class size.

“While these numbers are averages, they do not necessarily represent every teacher or district’s story,” the release stated. “For high school teachers, class sizes can differ dramatically between periods. Others who teach music, gym, art, and other non-core classes typically have larger than average class sizes.”

Some of Utah’s neighbors also face challenges with larger classroom sizes. Nevada came in fourth with an average class size of 25.75 students per classroom; Arizona is seventh with an average of 24.58 students; Idaho is tenth with an average of 24.4 students; and, Colorado is 13th with an average of 22 students. However, when it comes to elementary school classrooms, Idaho comes in third overall with an average of 23.3 students.

Wyoming is the exception to Utah’s neighbors with large classrooms. According to the report, Wyoming ranks 47th overall with an average of 18 students per classroom in both elementary and secondary schools.

According to the National Education Alliance the ideal classroom size for an elementary school is about 15-20 students.