Woman in Providence rescued after being trapped under car for hours

PROVIDENCE — Emergency crews were called to a Providence home early Friday morning to help a 67-year-old woman who had been trapped under a car for several hours. The accident was reported near 800 Canyon Road just after 6:30 a.m.

Cache County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau said the woman was leaving the residence around 1 a.m., when the garage door failed to open. She reportedly got out of the car to open the door and accidentally left the vehicle in gear.

The car rolled onto her leg, pinning her to the ground. She remained trapped for more than six hours without the ability to call for help.

A resident of the home found the woman and was able to move the vehicle off of her leg before calling 911.

Paramedics and Cache County sheriff’s deputies responded to the traumatic incident.

The woman reportedly suffered injuries to her lower-leg and was transported to the hospital. She was later flown to a Salt Lake area hospital by helicopter.

Bilodeau said the accident remains under investigation.

