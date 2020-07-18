Country band opens CacheArts Random Acts Series

"JD and The Brass Saddle Band" will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre tonight to open its Random Acts Community Performance Series.

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts has launched its Random Acts Community Performance Series with an evening of down-home country-western music.

“JD & The Brass Saddle Band” will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan at 7 p.m. Saturday in a one-hour concert featuring both soulful classic country tunes and original music.

CacheARTS executive director Wendi Hassan explains that her organization and local artists are teaming up to stage these low-key events to gradually bring Cache Valley’s performing arts community back to life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“These physically-distanced performances will allow us to practice safely operating at the Orange/Moderate health risk level and to form new habits of gathering together,” she adds.

Events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series will be an hour or less with no intermission, according to Hassan.

Seating will be limited to approximately 100 ticket groups within the 1100-seat Ellen Eccles Theatre to ensure social distancing. A separate entrance that by-passes the theater’s lobby will be available for attendees who feel the need to take special precautions to avoid public groups.

The wearing of face masks is strongly recommended at these performances.

Hassan says that other Random Act events are now scheduled in coming weeks and CacheARTS is still seeking other volunteers to perform.

Local raconteur Craig Mecham will provide a evening of “Almost Normal” songs and stories at 7 p.m., on Friday, July 31.

Singer/songwriter Chris Mortensen will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.1 to honor rural Western life in verse and songs.

The Cache Theatre Company will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with an all-female concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. That performance will feature music from recent CTC shows and a preview of their upcoming production of “Matilda.”

Music Theatre West will appear at 7:30 pm on Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15 to perform musical encores from their crowd-pleasing past productions.

Ticket prices for these events vary from $8 to $10 each.

The Random Acts Community Performance Series is being supported by the Wasatch-Logan Arts Foundation, the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, the Cache Chamber of Commerce and the Logan Downtown Alliance.