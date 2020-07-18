Fire fighters quickly extinguish fires during soaring temperatures

Photo of an retardant drop on the Three Hill Fire (Courtesy: Caleb Young)

LOGAN — Fire fighters have been able to extinguish two fires burning in and around Cache Valley. Both the Three Hill Fire and Liberty Fire were sparked Friday, pulling crews from around the area.

Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said fire fighters battling the Three Hill Fire east of Hyde Park were able to extinguish most of the hot spots Friday night, thanks to the help of air drops.

“The plane dropped retardant on the edges of the fire and boxed it in,” explained Winn. “The helicopter bucket work also helped us a ton.”

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Friday near the mouth of Hyde Park Canyon. More than 50 fire fighters spent the afternoon, through 90+ degree temperatures, extinguishing it. Some of the crews stayed overnight monitoring conditions.

Winn originally estimated the fire to be around 20 acres. However, once crews got it under control and were able to take GPS readings around the perimeter, it was determined to be closer to 97 acres. The flames had spread quickly, fueled by dry grass and juniper trees, along with the hot temperatures and strong gusting winds.

“The fire went to the north and went over the ridge a little bit, jumping the road that goes up Hyde Park Canyon, over on the southeast side. We were able to keep it north of the road and the crews did a great job getting up on top and keeping it from going back down the mountain on the north side.”

Several crews are continuing to clear a perimeter around the fire through the weekend and monitor any flareups. The fire is expected to be fully extinguished by the end of the weekend.

Citizens are being asked to continue to stay out of the area.

Winn said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Several witnesses were in the area when the fire started, who have been speaking with investigators.

Meanwhile, fire fighters from the Weber Fire District and US Forest Service were able to extinguish the Liberty Fire that was between Avon and Liberty. 4 engines, 1 water tender crew and a helicopter were able keep the small fire, burning in oak and maple brush, to only a half-acre. The fire was caused by individuals who were target shooting in the area.

