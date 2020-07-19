LETTER: Please wear mask at rodeo

I am concerned about the Cache County rodeo going forward at this time without the issuance of a mask mandate. The great majority of health experts agree that mask-wearing (albeit imperfect), is one of only a couple of tools we currently have, to help curb the spread of the virus, and the practice (and recommendation) thereof has been adopted by many politicians (including our governor), churches, and other organizations.

Mr. Poulsen (rodeo chairman for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo) suggests in an article published on cachevalleydaily.com, that those who are of high risk to complications from COVID19, might be wise to stay home. I quote, “If I was elderly with a health situation, I might not go sit in the stands with a bunch of people next to me.”

Unfortunately, the vulnerable population avoiding the virus, entails more than just their staying away from large gatherings – because they don’t live in a bubble. For one, in their efforts to make a living, they, themselves, or others in their household, more than likely must venture out to work, many unable to avoid circumstances where social distancing is not an option.

So, if we try and stay well and help keep others in the community healthy, we might avoid inadvertently becoming a threat (directly or indirectly) to a vulnerable family member, friend, or other community member.

As we attend fairs, rodeos, or other public gatherings, I hope mask-wearing will be the norm — for the sake of our loved ones, and beyond. (I do realize that for various reasons, there is a very small percentage of the population who cannot tolerate wearing a mask.

-Christina Howell

