Weekend COVID-19 cases total 1,545, most in Utah for the pandemic

LOGAN – Utah’s total positive COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday amount to the most in one weekend during the pandemic. With 760 Saturday and 785 Sunday, there were 1545 new weekend cases.

That means with a record 954 cases last Thursday and the high weekend numbers, the state is not headed toward getting the seven-day rolling average to 500 by August 1, as urged by Gov. Gary Herbert.

Latest trends indicate 637 new cases each day as part of the seven-day rolling average of positive cases.

The Bear River Health Department reported 14 new cases Saturday and 32 Sunday in northern Utah. Of the 14 Saturday cases, 12 were found in Cache County and two in Box Elder County and 20 of Sunday’s cases came from Cache County and 12 from Box Elder County.

To date, there have been 1,918 positive tests recorded in the district with1,654 in Cache County and 259 in Box Elder County, with five in Rich County.

There are now eight COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, five in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

Sunday there were 200 Utahns in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 2,033.

There are 20,915 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

Total deaths during the pandemic reached 243 Sunday, which is the same as Saturday.

Other Sunday totals indicate 65 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are now occupied by patients and there are 102 Utahns in intensive care units with the coronavirus. That is the highest total of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, 34,117 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of pandemic. There was an increase of 6,582 tests from Saturday and the total tested in Utah in four months is 462,822.

Latest Idaho numbers show there are 14,302 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths in the state. There are still 35 positive tests in Franklin County with three positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.