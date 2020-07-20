April 1, 1931 – July 15, 2020 (age 89)

BelvaLene Jones Baker of Malad, Idaho passed away on July 15, 2020.

BelvaLene was born to parents David E. Jones Jr. and Clarasetta Price Jones in Malad, Idaho on April 1, 1931. She was the youngest of 5 children. Sister Katie and brothers Gale, Larell and Jack are all deceased.

BelvaLene is survived by her husband, Jay Lewis Baker, and three sons, Dean and wife Janesse of Lancaster, California, Daniel Ray and wife Vikie of Rigby, Idaho and David Jay and wife Lisa of Malad, Idaho along with 9 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Following graduation from Malad High School she married Jay L. Baker May 14, 1949, in Evanston, Wyoming. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on January 25, 1965. They lived in Holbrook, Idaho most of their married life farming the family farm homesteaded by Jay’s grandfather.

BelvaLene was very active in the LDS church her entire life. She served as Relief Society President and 1st counselor for Iris Hill in Holbrook for many years. She also taught in almost all of the organization of the church including the Boy Scouts.

After retiring and moving to Malad she was also Relief Society President in the Malad 1st ward. She has been a visiting teacher for over 60 years. She also managed the Malad Senior Citizens center for 5 years.

BelvaLene was also an active member of the Farm Bureau and served as Oneida county women’s chairman, Idaho District Chairwoman, Idaho Women’s State Vice Chairman and also served 5 years as the Idaho State Woman’s Chairman.

She was also a past Pink Ladies volunteer and a member of the Oneida County Quilters Club.

During World War II her father worked for the US Government and was sent to Minneapolis, Minnesota to learn how to repair small and large guns. She went to school half of the 6th grade there and then they were sent to Moline, Illinois and lived in Davenport, Iowa where she finished the school year. At the end of that year they were sent to Camp Hawn in Riverside, California where she attended the 7th grade. Following that year she went to live with her sister Katie and Delbert Hanks in Montpelier, Idaho and attended the 8th grade in 1945. After the war they all returned to Malad where she finished high school.

BelvaLene loved her family and she not only devoted her time and talents to church services, but she also watched over her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her brothers and sister were also a major part of her life. She very much enjoyed family get togethers with her children and grandchildren as often as possible.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North in Malad, Idaho. Family members may call at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to services from 11:00am – 12:00 noon. Burial will be in the Malad City Cemetery.



