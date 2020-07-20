December 9, 1933 – July 17, 2020 – (age 86)

Bob K. Fillmore passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

He was born December 9, 1933 in Rigby, Idaho to E. Glenn and Vida Murdoch Fillmore.

He married his sweetheart, Yvonne Nordhoff, in the Salt Lake Temple on October 11, 1957.

Bob called many places home but has been residing in Logan for the past 62 years.

A central characteristic to his personality was to protect and serve his fellow man. He served in the United States Army Airborne Division as a paratrooper, as a Logan City Police Officer for more than 22 years and worked as a security officer at Thiokol for many years after that. He graduated from Weber State University with a degree in Criminology.

Above all, Bob was first and foremost a family man, and loved his family members dearly. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Bonnie) Fillmore of Logan, Utah; daughter Lori (Robert) Stokes of Blackfoot, Idaho; son EJ (Jalene) Fillmore of Nibley, Utah; daughter Michele Toone of Sandy, Utah; daughter Debra (Steven) Wilson of Lehi, Utah; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Edgar Joseph Fillmore, his sister Glenna Dean, and his son, Bob William Fillmore.

Private family services will be held later this week.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.