Cache Valley Chamber assisting small businesses with latest COVID era grant

LOGAN – An announcement on Monday from the Utah legislature said applications will now be accepted for a CARES Act- funded grant program for businesses when it comes to obtaining supplies like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Keeping customers and employees safe inside the business while remaining open is a challenge for a lot of businesses. This program is designed to help with that. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce president Jamie Andrus said her organization is trying to disseminate information on the programs available.

“There are a lot of programs and some of it is a little overlapping and they’re trying to put a good brand on it, but it could be a little confusing.

“We are trying to disseminate and have been disseminating the information about all these programs through all of our channels that we have to reach our members,” she explained.

Andrus said the details on this business grant, which is called “Safe in Utah”, can be found at business.utah.gov, which is the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.