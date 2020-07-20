Our loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend, Darlene Monk Painter passed away on July 16, 2020 peacefully at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her family.

She was born June 23, 1937 in Lovell, Wyoming. Darlene met Dallas Charles Painter in Idaho Falls, Idaho and they were married on July 26, 1957. Darlene was a devoted wife who loved and cared for her eternal companion. They lived in Pocatello and Soda Springs then finally settled in Bloomington for 34 years. In their later years they moved to Salt Lake City to be near their children and grandchildren. She loved her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was soon to be a great-great-grandmother.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the gospel and served in many callings. She was a “ministering angel”. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed working in the yard, raising a big garden and flower beds. She was famous for her “garden suppers”. She made wonderful apple dumplings and chocolate potato cake. She took pride in her home and was a wonderful homemaker. She was gifted and talented in so many ways.

She enjoyed the outdoors, picnics, camping, trips to Bear Lake, rides up the canyon for firewood with Dallas. She was a devoted Utah Jazz fan, kept track of statistics and followed a lot of players in the league.

She worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints along side her husband doing maintenance and custodial work for ward buildings and stake offices for 22 years. You could find her at any given day cleaning the chapel and humming or whistling the tune of her favorite hymn.

She is survived by her husband, Dallas Charles Painter and 2 daughters Susan (Laurie) Strebel, Colleen (Bruce) Brown, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Dallas Eugene Painter, her parents Leo Jones Monk and Olevia Nicholls Monk.

We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the CNS Hospice team and nurses.

There will be a private family viewing at 10:00am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho with a private family graveside service at the Bloomington Cemetery to follow.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.