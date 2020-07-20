Dennis Hillman Ames, 81, died at his home in Nampa, Idaho, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nels Owen and Ruby Drusilla Ames; his older sister, Thedora Ames Petterborg and her husband, Dee Petterborg; and his younger brother, Dwight C. Ames.

Dennis overcame many challenges due to the complications of his birth and surprisingly outlived most of his immediate family. He loved being around people, playing bingo, going for walks, watching old Westerns and having his sister take him for rides in the car. His infectious laugh and broad smile brought joy to many.

Dennis’ life was enhanced by the dedicated caregivers who ensured he remained in good health and who gave him opportunities to explore, and by his special relationship with his great niece’s family (Annikan Dean) who visited him often at his home.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lorene (Dwight) Ames, Pocatello, Idaho; his nieces and nephews, Cindy (Wayne) Wilson, Meridian, Idaho; Jan Hull, Richmond, Utah; Terry Dee (Pam) Petterborg, Preston, Idaho; Sandra (Rob) Tondini, Preston, Idaho; Phil Dee (Andria) Petterborg, Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; Roderick (Terri) Ames, Preston, Idaho; and many more great nieces and nephews and extended relatives.

Graveside services will be held at the Cleveland Cemetery at a later date (Please click here for more information).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.