Fire fighters quickly extinguish grass fire near Newton Reservoir

Newton Brush 11's crew mopping up the northern edge of the fire next to the grain field (Courtesy: Newton Fire Department)

NEWTON — Fire fighters were dispatched to a small grass fire Sunday morning. The blaze occurred in the west campground area near Newton Reservoir.

According to a press release, the fire was burning in dry grass and leaf litter, spotting over a wide area likely due to cottonwood seed fluff blown by the wind.

As crews arrived on the scene, the northern edge of the fire was burning towards a grain field. Luckily the wind was favorable allowing fire fighters to knock down the fire with minimal extension to the grain field.

Newton crews and Cache County fire units responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was part of a busy weekend after crews spent Friday afternoon and Saturday fighting the Three Hill Fire, burning east of Hyde Park. The blaze started near the mouth of Hyde Park Canyon and burned more than 97 acres.

will@cvradio.com