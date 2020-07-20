Garland man crashes car into canal during busy weekend for law enforcement

Booking photo for Edwy Jimenez (Courtesy: Box Elder County Jail)

GARLAND — A 37-year-old Garland man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing a vehicle into a canal. Edwy Jimenez was booked into the Box Elder County Jail late Saturday night.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dale Ward said Jimenez was driving a Cadillac Coupe on 4400 W in Garland when he crashed into the canal. Witnesses reported the suspect was driving recklessly.

Jimenez was able to escape the vehicle and swim to the canal bank. He had several bumps, bruises and minor scraps but no significant injury.

Ward said the Cadillac was completely submerged under water when deputies arrived on the scene. The Box Elder County Scuba and Recovery Team was dispatched to dive and hook up the car for the wrecker service to retrieve it from the canal.

The road was closed intermittently for three hours in an effort to recover the vehicle from the canal.

Ward explained The Bear River Health Department also responded to monitor any significant hazardous spillage into the waterway.

Saturday’s crash was part of a busy weekend for deputies and volunteer groups. There were also several minor recreational vehicle accidents reported over the weekend, some of them requiring Search and Rescue Teams to aid and transport injured individuals.

Ward asked residents to use “good safety practices” as they continue to seek outdoor activities in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Also, before venturing out, let others know where you are going, when to expect you back and don’t deviate from those plans without notifying someone. This will allow the sheriff’s office and search and rescue teams to know where to start looking if the need arises.

