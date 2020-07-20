Investigators determine Hyde Park fire caused by target shooter

Photo of a water drop on the Three Hill Fire (Courtesy: Caleb Young)

HYDE PARK — Investigators have determined Friday’s fire east of Hyde Park was human-caused. The Three Hill Fire started a mile up Hyde Park Canyon by an individual shooting explosive targets.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Friday near the mouth of Hyde Park Canyon. More than 70 fire fighters spent the afternoon, through 90+ degree temperatures, extinguishing it.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Friday near the mouth of Hyde Park Canyon. More than 70 fire fighters spent the afternoon, through 90+ degree temperatures, extinguishing it.

Winn said crews were able to have the fire contained by Sunday night but it took a huge amount of manpower and resources.

“We ended up taking most of the north-half of Cache County’s fire departments in some way,” explained Winn. “We had county, US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management Units all on the scene. Plus, we also had aerial units.”

Several witnesses were in the area when the fire started. They provided details to investigators, including details about the suspect, who was later questioned.

It is believed the suspect placed the exploding target under a juniper tree before shooting at it with a rifle. The target exploded when hit, igniting the tree.

The flames had spread quickly, fueled by dry grass and juniper trees, along with the hot temperatures and strong gusting winds. It burned approximately 97 acres of private property.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, pending the investigation and charges.

Winn said due to dry conditions, fire fighters are asking everyone to be careful while recreating over the Pioneer Day holiday weekend.

will@cvradio.com