Iris Helen Ramey Seyfried

March 23, 1926 – July 7, 2020 (age 94)

On the morning of July 7, 2020, our father, Edward Lee Seyfried, came and collected our mother for a ride into Eternity. Waiting to greet her are her son, Edward Jr., her parents, all of her siblings and many other loved ones who preceded her in death.

Iris was born in Orofino, Idaho, to Lloyd Martin and Amelia Ann (Burbank) Ramey. She was the seventh of nine children. Her father was an engineer/machinist, moving the family around the United States to different construction jobs when she was growing up. This instilled in Iris a love of traveling.

Highly intelligent and fiercely independent, she graduated from Brigham Young Academy when she was seventeen and went on to nurses training. In the late summer of 1944, Iris boarded a bus, with her wedding dress, and traveled cross country to Norfolk, Virginia where her fiancé, Ed, was serving in the Navy. They were married September 9, 1944.

After Ed’s release from the Navy, the family moved to a small family farm in Riggins, Idaho. Iris was a dedicated nurse, housewife and homemaker who liked to cook, bake, and can fruits and vegetables from the garden. She could make delicious meals from almost anything on the farm. Her wedding and birthday cakes were a work of art. She also spent many years teaching 4-H, helping children learn to raise animals, can foods, bake, sew, and do art work – many submitting their projects to the Idaho County Fair.

Iris had a talent for music and loved to sing. She loved her family, her country, and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities. Iris liked staying busy. Her favorite place to be was in the Genealogical Library in Salt Lake City. She had a strong testimony of the importance of finding our ancestors and she had a gift for telling family stories.

Iris leaves behind six children: Bessie (Don) Huefner; Anton (Jennie) Seyfried; Aneita Seyfried; Leatha (Wayne) Adams; LaDeene Bedard; Willis (Juliann) Seyfried. She also leaves behind 30 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and several great- greats on the way.

We will forever remember and cherish our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her spirit will live on in the beautiful memories she left behind.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Duke, and the staff at Legacy House for their care and compassion in assisting Iris over the past several years.

Due to current circumstances a graveside service will be held later this fall in Riggins, Idaho.