June 23, 1937 – July 16, 2020 (age 83) Joyce West Allen, 83, of Cove, Utah passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. After many health complications she died of heart failure.

She was born in Logan, Utah on June 23, 1937 to Louis and DeLone West. Joyce lived her early life in Smithfield, Utah. She graduated from North Cache High School in May 1955, celebrated her 18th birthday in June, and then married her high school sweetheart, Gary Allen, in the Logan Utah Temple on July 29th of that same year.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Gary, and her six children: Kim (Sheree), Connie (Rod) Hulet, Sid (Suzette), Dan (Natalie), Kenny (Tina), and Dixie (Mark) Tanner. She also leaves behind 30 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson and great-granddaughter.

Joyce was a life-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several different callings, several times, in her ward Primary, Young Women’s, and Relief Society organizations. She also served as Stake Relief Society President of the Richmond Utah Stake. Alongside Gary, she served as an officiator at the Logan Utah Temple for 28 years. As companions, they also served missions for the church in the Washington D.C. South Mission and the South Carolina Colombia Mission.

No one was more giving and loving than Joyce. She will always be remembered for her “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” “Fake it ’til you make it,” and “This too will pass.” After many years her loving, giving heart finally wore out.

A family Graveside Service is scheduled for 11:00am Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Richmond City Cemetery, 250 North 200 East, Richmond, Utah.

