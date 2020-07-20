September 15, 1949 – July 16, 2020 (age 70)

Kathleen Patrica Gomez, 70, of Brigham City, Utah passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020.

A Chicago girl from Oak Park, she knew from a young age she wanted to be a Nurse. She studied at Saint Vincent’s Orphanage where she cared for newborn babies. She graduated in 1969 with her Infant Nurse Certificate. Kathy went on to become a certified Nurse where she enjoyed working many years in Ortho, Med-surge, the State Hospital, and her favorite, at Hidden Hallow with developmentally delayed adult men.

She met the love of her life, Leslie Gomez and they married after a short courtship. Together they have 5 children. Eddie (Belinda) Gomez, John Gomez, Brian (Shelly) Gomez, Tim (Sara) Gomez, Megan (Orlando) Talamantez.

Mom was a proud military wife. She could never leave a veteran un-hugged or stop to express her gratitude for their service. Mom was a dedicated La Leche League leader for more than 25 years. She loved helping mothers through their breastfeeding journey.

Kathy retired from nursing and enjoyed 8 years volunteering in the Foster Grandparent Program. Mom spent 6746 hours serving our little community at Foothill Elementary where she touched so many lives. The kids all loved Mrs. Gomez. Kathy never wanted to be called “Grandma”.

She is our forever Mimi. She enjoyed nothing more than her Grandbabies: Mikey (Ellen), Christael, Amanda, Amber, Alexis (Kasen), Dallin, Navy, Finn, Kensey, Emily, Isabella, Andrew, Giselle, Penelope, Leo, and Miles. 9 great-grandchildren as well. It wasn’t uncommon to see our Mimi jazzying all around our little town with her grandbabies in tow.

A forever animal lover, Kathy is survived by her sweet fur baby, Molly and her two parakeets, Petunia and Max.

She is reunited with her parents John and Patrica Crane, the love of her life, Leslie Gomez, and her brother Johnny Crane. She is survived by her sister Nancy Bushnell.

A family viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Mass will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham, Utah at 11:00am.

