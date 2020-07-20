LETTER: Stop the rodeo

Written by Linda Middlesworth
July 20, 2020

It is time to stop animal cruelty which goes hand in hand with rodeos. These terrified animals do not choose to be harmed nor do they choose to be there.

If this were your dog, you would not allow this abuse. Big money drives this egregious suffering and now you are endangering humans too by gathering in large crowds during Covid 19!

-Linda Middlesworth

