Logan man dies while swimming in Bear Lake

Photo of North Beach State Park as search and rescue crews looked for Martin T. Garcia who reportedly drown while swimming (Courtesy: North Beach State Park)

SAINT CHARLES, IDAHO — A 27-year-old Logan man reportedly drowned over the weekend while swimming in Bear Lake. Martin T. Garcia was found dead Sunday afternoon in the area of North Beach State Park.

A press release from the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies received report of a possible drowning Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. Garcia had been seen falling off of an inflatable tube into the water.

Several individuals on kayaks said they witnessed Garcia fall into the water and noticed that he appeared to be struggling. They immediately paddled towards him to provide aid. Before arriving, he went under the water and did not return to the surface.

Emergency agencies responded to the beach and assisted in the search to try and locate Garcia. Their search efforts continued through the evening until water and lighting conditions forced the suspension of the search.

Efforts to locate Garcia’s body resumed early Sunday morning at 5 a.m. Many individuals from several different agencies helped sheriff’s deputies. Divers assisted by sonar from surface vessels were able to locate Garcia’s body submerged in 6-8 feet of water. They recovered his body approximately 1 p.m.

Deputies are still trying to determine what might have caused Saturday’s drowning.

Funeral arrangements for Garcia are still being organized.

North Beach State Park remained open Saturday and Sunday during the search. Deputies closed a nearby boat ramp to allow searchers easier access to the search area.

