Man arrested after assaulting woman and relatives during baby shower

Booking photo for Eli T. McClain (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman a tased two others during a family party. Eli T. McClain was booked Saturday night into the Cache County Jail.

McClain was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 13 felonies including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and possession or use of a dangerous weapon.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard said McClain was allegedly visiting family for a baby shower from Gilbert, Arizona. During the party, he began arguing with a woman inside a trailer.

Family members reported that when they went to the trailer to check on the alleged victim, McClain was seen pointing a Taser at her. He later shot it at two other individuals.

The woman told officers that McClain had punched and assaulted her. He later held the Taser against her neck and threatened her.

McClain asked the court to be released on bail so he could run his business and support his two daughters. He said he had traveled to Logan for the family event and “things got out of hand.”

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck denied McClain’s request for bail. She said based on the aggravated nature of the allegations, it appeared he was a threat to others and a flight risk. She ordered him to be held without bail and appear again July 27 for a preliminary hearing, where she will determine whether he will be bound over for trial.

will@cvradio.com