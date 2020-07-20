New COVID cases are down but the 14-day hospitalization rate is the highest it’s been in the pandemic

LOGAN – Utah’s report Monday of 409 positive COVID-19 cases is the fewest in almost a month.

But the report of 33 new patients admitted for care means 462 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease in the last 14 days. It has never been higher since the pandemic began.

The Bear River Health Department Monday reported six new cases in northern Utah. Of those, three were found in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

To date, there have been 1,924 positive tests recorded in the district with 1,650 in Cache County and 262 in Box Elder County with five in Rich County.

There are now eight COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, five in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

Latest statewide trends indicate 612 new cases each day as part of the seven-day rolling average of positive cases.

Monday there are 199 Utahns in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 2,066.

There are 21,504 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

Monday total deaths during the pandemic reached 247 which is four more than Sunday.

As of Sunday 34,526 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of pandemic. There was an increase of 6,582 tests from Sunday and the total tested in Utah in four months is 469,404.

Latest Idaho numbers show there are 14,873 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths in the state. There are still 35 positive tests in Franklin County with three positives in Bear Lake County and seven in Oneida County.