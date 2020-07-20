November 3, 1925 – July 7, 2020 (age 94)

Norma Kofoed Cleveland Morrison, daughter of Clarence and Grace Kofoed passed away July 7, 2020, at her home at age 94, surrounded by her loving family members.

She was born November 3, 1925, in Weston, Idaho. She received her Registered Nurse Schooling at the LDS Hospital School of Nursing affiliated with the University of Utah.

She moved to Las Vegas and was Nurse Manager at a busy surgeon’s practice. After that, she became Head Nurse at Emergency Departments at Valley and UMC Hospitals.

She was chosen, among other health professionals, to teach the first Paramedic Program in the State of Nevada and was in charge of the Emergency Medical Programs at Clark County Community College until her retirement. She felt honored to be chosen to help start and manage this very valuable program and enjoyed her 15 years involved in it. She was granted the title of Professor Emeritus by the University of Nevada.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, dancing, entertaining, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, father, mother, four sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Jared), special niece Kim and her husband Clayton, step-children Kristi, Charles, and Calvin Jr. and other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at a later date in Franklin, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Pahrump Family Mortuary.