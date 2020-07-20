The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes to temple endowment ceremonies

LOGAN — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced changes to worship ceremonies at the Logan Temple and others around the world. The announcement regarding temple endowment ceremonies was made in a news release Monday morning, from the Church’s First Presidency.

The statement said, “Through inspiration, the methods of instruction in the temple experience have changed many times, even in recent history, to help members better understand and live what they learn in the temple.”

Portions of the temple experience includes the making of sacred covenants, or promises. Symbolic actions accompany the making of those covenants.

The statement explained that similar symbolic actions have been used by many faiths (such as prayer, immersion of an individual at baptism, or holding hands during a marriage ceremony). Church leaders asked that given the sacredness of the temple ceremonies, members and friends do not to engage in speculation or public discussions about the ceremony changes.

The announcement came as the Church also authorized 12 temples (mostly located outside of the United States) to begin performing ordinances as part of the faith’s phased reopening plan. The Logan Temple along with all others in Utah and Idaho remain restricted to only perform marriages.

The Church closed all temples in March as the threat of COVID-19 began to increase throughout the world. Weekly worship services and activities were also suspended at that time. Since then, meetings have been allowed to resume on a limited basis.

The First Presidency announcement regarding changes to temple ceremonies concluded, “We invite Church members to continue to look forward to the day when they may return and fully participate in sacred temple work prayerfully and gratefully.”

