Cache Water District helping the community use a precious commodity wisely

LOGAN – The Cache Water District was created to give the northern part of the state a larger voice in both legislative debates and in local planning, considering that the area is interconnected, surrounded by other states that also have their eye on some of the water flowing into Utah.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, July 13, District Water Manager Nathan Daugs said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their meeting in person but they have adjusted.

“We’ve continued to have our monthly board meetings, we do those by Zoom currently. We’ll be doing that probably at least one more month and then just assess the situation as we move…as well as almost all state meetings have been online or by phone to some degree,” said Daugs.

He said it has slowed them down a bit but they’re still moving forward. One project they are currently working on, that they just received initial funding for, is the Logan River Watershed Project, known locally as the Crockett Irrigation Project.

“We just received a grant to do the environmental assessment for that project so we can evaluate a couple scenarios that may entail pressurizing the 10 canal companies that divert water at Crockett diversion there on the Island. If that project moves forward after the environmental assessment, it could provide secondary hook-up to a number of homes and businesses in Logan, North Logan and Hyde Park.”

Daugs said this would save a significant amount of water, considering the way the system is currently run. He said the canal system is over 100 years old and the diversion structure is in need of repair.

With water locally being a precious commodity, a free service for local residents is a water check.

He said they’ve partnered with Utah State University Extension again this summer to hire interns to come out and run your sprinkler system and let you know how efficient or inefficient that system might be. Call USU Extension and schedule your free check.