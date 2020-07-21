Dance studio holds a Drive-In style revue

Starrstepper Dance Studio held a Drive-Inn style dance review on Friday and Saturday July 17 and 18 the Logan High School parking lot.

LOGAN – One Cache Valley dance studio took a unique approach to holding a dance review. With large gatherings all but banned and the unavailability of any large halls where families could watch their kids dance, there had to be another option.

Tina Simmons, owner of Starrsteppers, opted for a drive-in style dance show held last Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18. The shows started at sundown in the west parking lot of Logan High School.

“Families loaded up their cars, brought snacks and watched the show from the comfort and safety of their own car on a 20-foot screen with the corresponding music transmitted right to their car radios,” she said. “Each class was filmed performing their routines in full costume and makeup in an empty auditorium.”

When Bear River Health Department asked all dance studios to stop teaching in March, they couldn’t go back to class until early May under special stipulations.

“All of our dance and cheer choreography had to be changed to avoid any stunts and other contact which allowed us very little time to prepare for competitions,” Simmons said. “Our teaching staff did an excellent job of adapting.”

Competitions were all moved to later dates and performed in one studio at a time in the venue. Each student was allowed two guests to watch them, judging sheets were provided at the end of the studio’s allotted time. And the awards were announced online.

“We realize that everyone reacts a little different to the virus situation; some quit altogether, some parents waited a little longer to allow their kids to return and most couldn’t wait to get back to dance,” she said, “We completely respected everyone’s choices.”

The problem with the pandemic shutdown is rent and operating costs are still due even though they were shut down. The Paycheck Protection Program didn’t help the dance studio as much as they thought it would and the local auditoriums would not rent their space for annual end-of-season spring shows due to COVID-19.

They counted 80 cars that attended the dance review and it proved to be a unique and fun experience for the dancers and their families.

“Our dance families have reacted great to the challenges we’re all facing and we appreciate their support so much,” she said. “We plan to return to class the first week of September.”