Fair and Rodeo announce safety guidelines for exhibitors and participants

LOGAN – As the 2020 Cache County Fair and Rodeo gets closer to the Aug. 5 start date, officials are trying to prepare a safe and eventful time and place for participants.

“The Fair and Rodeo Executive Committee has been carefully planning and preparing for months, and working closely with the Bear River Health Department to follow prescribed COVID-19 safety guidelines from the State Health Department in order to provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for those who wish to attend,” said Lane Parker the co-chair of the event. “Attendees will notice several significant changes to this year’s event, most notably the absence of the carnival.”

Unfortunately, Brown’s Amusements was unable to leave their home state of Arizona this year due to the pandemic.

Other changes include the use of face coverings are highly recommended for those attending the rodeo and other places where distancing protocols are difficult to maintain. A limited number of face masks will be available. However, fair officials want the public to take personal responsibility seriously while attending this year’s Fair and Rodeo and wear their own face coverings.

Additional seating will be available this year for the livestock shows to help with social distancing. Seating during the Junior Livestock auction will be limited to registered buyers and exhibitors’ families only.

The Event Center will have one designated Entrance and Exit with a traffic flow pattern allowing for distancing in order to view exhibits. An additional hour has been added – 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – to accommodate high-risk attendees.

Food and commercial vendor booths will adhere strictly to restaurant serving and seating protocols and will be appropriately spaced apart.

All exhibitors, vendors, staff and participants will be expected to follow all sanitation guidelines as prescribed by the State Health Department. Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly throughout the event.

All exhibitor entries will be registered online in advance only. Additional details are available on the fair and rodeo website: www.cachecounty.org/fair/.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and not attend this year’s fair and rodeo activities.

“We thank you for your conscious efforts to follow health and safety guidelines, and we look forward to a safe and enjoyable 2020 Cache County Fair and Rodeo,” the press release said.