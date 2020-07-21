Franklin County Fair canceled but FFA and 4-H shows to move forward

Siblings Zan, Macall and Abby Hadley hold their projects after a rabbit class to prepare them for the upcoming Rabbit Show as part of the Fair this year.

PRESTON – The Franklin County fair was canceled due to COVID-19 but the Franklin County Extension and Franklin County Commissioners agreed to continue with the 2020 4-H and 4-H/FFA Market Animals Show and Sale, said Bracken Henderson the Franklin County Extension agent.

“The county commission and the fair board both have been very supportive of the 4-H and FFA programs,” he said. “When the Fair Board approached the county about canceling the fair the commissioners wanted to be sure kids that had been putting time and money in to fair entries would have a way to display and sale their projects.”

The livestock show and sale will take place as if the fair was going to take place in the rodeo arena. Crafts, cooking and other projects will go to the Extension office to be judged.

“We submitted our plan to South East Idaho Health Department, and it was approved,” Henderson said.

On Monday, Aug. 3, entry forms are due for: Dairy Cattle, Dairy Goat, Demonstrations, Dog Show, Dutch Oven Cooking Contest, Horse Show, Rabbit Show, Sho-deo, Style Revue and Working Ranch Horse.

Franklin County Extension will use several venues including the Extension Office, 4-H shelter, Rodeo Grounds and Indoor Arena.

The Demonstration Contest will kick off the Fair activities on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the extension office. The Market Sale will conclude the activities on Aug. 14.

Jennifer Harris, the 4-H secretary, said the food and crafts and any clothing items made will not be put out where people can see them. The Extension Office will make a slide show to those interested.

“All of the food and craft projects will also be presented on power point slide show so anyone can see them,” she said. “To show the project will be available online.”

Anyone who made clothing projects will have to model it for the slide show.

“A lot of the projects are already done and turned in,” Harris said. “Some things like the style review and sewing projects will be displayed online a week before the fair.”

People should be able to find the fair schedule and watch the slide shows on the Franklin County Facebook or Web pages, or the University of Idaho Extension Franklin County Facebook page.

A full Contingency Plan has been submitted by Franklin County Extension to the Health Department in effort to comply with CDC guidelines.

They ask everyone to be prepared to support and comply with Health Department guidelines while participating in 4-H and FFA events. Safety announcements will be made from the announcer’s booth throughout the fair to remind people of social distancing and other safety protocols.

Signs will also be posted to encourage hand washing, social distancing and masks.